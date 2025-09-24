CX Institutional Sells 1,080 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in California Resources were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,254,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 486,650 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,456,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC now owns 408,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. California Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

