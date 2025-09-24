CX Institutional Sells 1,126 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2,096.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,444 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,085,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 345,929 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

