CX Institutional Sells 209 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

CX Institutional lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 91,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

