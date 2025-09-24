CX Institutional Sells 298 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

