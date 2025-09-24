CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $264.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

