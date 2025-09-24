Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Stock Up 2.1%

DK stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

