Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

