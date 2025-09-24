Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $59.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

