Diversified Trust Co Has $424,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.