Diversified Trust Co Has $476,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $514.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,235.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.57 and its 200-day moving average is $551.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,145,500. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,094 shares of company stock worth $25,716,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

