Diversified Trust Co Has $595,000 Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $484.10 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $272.67 and a one year high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.80, a PEG ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.21.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,973 shares of company stock worth $39,121,937. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

