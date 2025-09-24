Diversified Trust Co Invests $469,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

