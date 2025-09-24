Diversified Trust Co Makes New $381,000 Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 41.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $680,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,662.25. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,193,075.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 823,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,187,822.42. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,928,903 shares of company stock valued at $34,066,543 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

