Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 884,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

