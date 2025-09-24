Diversified Trust Co Sells 384 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $3,163,371.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $25,483,292.67. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.78 and its 200-day moving average is $327.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.