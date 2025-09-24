Diversified Trust Co Sells 96 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $285.81 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

