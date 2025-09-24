Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $401.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $405.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.28 and a 200-day moving average of $349.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.