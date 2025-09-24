DLK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 307,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,494,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.