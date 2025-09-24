DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

