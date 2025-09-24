Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $54.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

