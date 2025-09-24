Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Ecolab by 2,166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

