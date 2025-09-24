Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.86.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

