Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

