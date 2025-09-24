Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

