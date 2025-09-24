Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $607,621,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

