Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after buying an additional 504,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,061.12. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $5,077,960. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.