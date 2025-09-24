Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

