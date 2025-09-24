Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

