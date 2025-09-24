Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,055 shares of company stock worth $250,222,491. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $265.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.59 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

