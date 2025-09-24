Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,764 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $316.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

