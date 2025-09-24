Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,617 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,309,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,243,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Nextracker Trading Down 3.5%

NXT stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

