Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

