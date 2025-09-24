Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

