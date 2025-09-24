Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,954,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $330.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

