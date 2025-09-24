Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF $EMGF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 3,257.6% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

EMGF opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

