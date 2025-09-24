Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $238.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day moving average is $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

