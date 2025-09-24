Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 4,710 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 356.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $101.63 and a 1 year high of $125.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

