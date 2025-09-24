Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,844 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5%

PYPL stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

