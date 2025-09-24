Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF $QHDG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.04% of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QHDG opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

