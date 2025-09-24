Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 71,644 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,727 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2,124.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,406,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 2,297,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,387,000 after buying an additional 1,033,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,069,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after buying an additional 659,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 692,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FTHI opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.