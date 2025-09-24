Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

