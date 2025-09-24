Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,595,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.