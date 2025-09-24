Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $261.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.40 and a 200-day moving average of $270.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

