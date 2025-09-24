Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,220 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3,779.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.