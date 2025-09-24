Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4,868.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $83.04.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

