Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 180,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

