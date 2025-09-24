Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in SAP SE $SAP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,896 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $217.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

