Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February $DFEB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1,346.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 144,133.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $445.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.