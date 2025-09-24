Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4%

GWW opened at $974.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,001.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.52.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.