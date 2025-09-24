Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF $DWAW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

